Chicago's Discovery Bid A Defective 'Attack,' Endo Says

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Endo Pharmaceuticals, which has been facing accusations that it and its lawyers at Arnold & Porter withheld discovery in multidistrict opioid litigation, has told an Illinois federal judge that Chicago's bid to compel depositions of its counsel in a bellwether case contains "numerous factual inaccuracies." Endo said in a Sept. 3 filing that Chicago's bid for the depositions of in-house and outside counsel goes too far and compromises attorney-client privilege, adding that the city's depiction of Endo's discovery history is not correct. "Although styled as a motion to compel, the briefing filed by the City of Chicago ("the City") is primarily...

