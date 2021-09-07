WTO Unveils Panel To Weigh Australia-China Barley Dispute

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization's director-general has unveiled the three-person panel that will hear Australia's 26-count complaint against Chinese barley tariffs. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala named Enie Neri de Ross of Venezuela, Jose Antonio de la Puente Leon of Peru and Catharina Janse Van Vuuren of South Africa to the panel, with De Ross serving as its chair, according to a notice circulated to WTO members on Monday. In May 2020, Beijing issued anti-dumping and countervailing tariffs totaling 80.5% against Australian barley, duties that Australia estimated would drop its barley sector by 30%, or 720 million Australian dollars (about $532 million), by...

