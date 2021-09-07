SEC Lands Judgment Against CEO In Wind Turbine Fraud Suit

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has entered a permanent injunction against the CEO of wind turbine company Thunderbird that federal regulators say was the vehicle for a scheme to con at least 60 investors out of more than $1.9 million. Miami-based U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles entered the judgment on Monday against Richard Hinds, who consented to the judgment without admitting or denying the allegations in the suit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The judgment enjoins Hinds from violating certain sections of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act, and also bars him from serving as an officer or...

