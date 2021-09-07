Blackstone Inks $5B Deal To Buy Chamberlain Group

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Blackstone plans to buy Chamberlain Group in a deal guided by Simpson Thatcher and Jones Day that values the maker of garage door openers at $5 billion, according to a Tuesday announcement. Blackstone agreed to buy the company from The Duchossois Group, the parent company, and aims to invest in it long-term, The Chamberlain Group LLC said. Blackstone will give the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company more resources and expertise so it can continue to grow its software-based services, Chamberlain Group said. Chamberlain Group did not disclose further financial details of the deal. "Blackstone's deep experience and success in forming large corporate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS