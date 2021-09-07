Former Missouri State Judge Joins Armstrong Teasdale

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A former Missouri state court judge has joined Armstrong Teasdale LLP as a litigation partner in its St. Louis office, the firm announced Tuesday. Joseph L. Goff Jr. spent six years as an associate circuit judge for the state's 24th Judicial Circuit Court, which includes several counties in eastern Missouri south of St. Louis. The firm touted his experience with both civil and criminal cases, as well as his time as a prosecutor before being appointed to the bench. "We are pleased to have Joe join our team of trial attorneys," litigation practice group leader Matt Reh said in a statement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS