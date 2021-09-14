Weil Adds Tax Partner From Deloitte In Silicon Valley

By David Hansen (September 14, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP added a former Deloitte principal as the newest partner of its global tax practice, working in Silicon Valley, the law firm announced. Jason Vollbracht will focus on federal income taxation, with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, formation of investment funds, partnerships and other joint ventures, and real estate transactions, Weil said in a news release Sept. 7. He has also served as a tax partner at Goodwin Procter LLP. "We are very pleased to welcome Jason to the firm and know that he will be a wonderful addition to our Silicon Valley office," said Weil...

