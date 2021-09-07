From Boies To Mattis, Theranos Trial Promises VIP Witnesses

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have unveiled their 181-member list detailing prominent witnesses they plan to call in former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' monthslong criminal fraud jury trial, including former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former Defense Secretary James Mattis, media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Theranos' former counsel David Boies. Some of the big names on the government's witness list for the Elizabeth Holmes trial are, clockwise from top left, Henry Kissinger, James Mattis, Rupert Murdoch and David Boies. The government's nine-page witness list issued Sunday reads like a who's who of Silicon Valley, listing dozens of corporate attorneys, big-name investors, and former employees...

