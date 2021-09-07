Lead Counsel Battle Heats Up In $1.8B Biotech Sale Suit

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A battle is heating up in Delaware Chancery Court over who will lead stockholder litigation alleging the $1.8 billion sale of Emisphere Technologies to Novo Nordisk last year was unfair, with a counsel team taking aim at what it claims is a problematic investor plaintiff. In briefs made public Friday, a Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Friedlander & Gorris PA-led team and another team led by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP made their case to Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III as to why they are best suited to lead the litigation....

