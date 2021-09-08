Tribal Leaders Say Okla. Needlessly Stirring Fears Over McGirt

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma is pushing harder than ever on its claims that the landmark McGirt decision has led to widespread disruption in the state by giving several tribes authority over their reservations, but tribal officials say that won't cut any ice with the U.S. Supreme Court and the state would be better off trying to reach jurisdictional agreements rather than stoke unnecessary anxiety over the tribes' authority. Following Gov. Kevin Stitt's late July appointment of John O'Connor as attorney general, the state has submitted a slew of petitions seeking to overturn the U.S. Supreme Court's July 2020 McGirt decision holding that the Muscogee (Creek)...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS