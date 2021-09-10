China's Top Court Affirms Right To Set Global FRAND Rates

By Britain Eakin (September 10, 2021, 3:52 PM EDT) -- China's top court has affirmed that a lower court had jurisdiction to set global licensing rates for 3G and 4G standard essential patents in an intellectual property dispute involving a Chinese mobile phone manufacturer and Japan-based Sharp Corporation, according to an unofficial copy of the decision and interviews with IP experts. The Intellectual Property Tribunal of the Supreme People's Court said even though patent owner Sharp isn't based in China, the dispute had a sufficient connection to China, according to an unofficial, translated copy of the Aug. 19 decision obtained by Law360. The Supreme People's Court said the Shenzhen Intermediate People's...

