El Salvador Loads Up On Bitcoin As Novel Law Takes Effect

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- El Salvador's new law recognizing Bitcoin as legal tender took effect Tuesday, as the country bought roughly $26 million of the cryptocurrency and launched its state-backed wallet for Bitcoin transfer and storage. A small shop in San Salvador, El Salvador, announces that it accepts Bitcoin. As of Tuesday, all Salvadoran businesses have to accept payments in Bitcoin, except those lacking the technology to do so. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez) The law, championed by President Nayib Bukele and cleared by the legislature in June, allows Bitcoin to be part of the country's financial system. Businesses must accept the cryptocurrency as a means of payment, while taxes...

