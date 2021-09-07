State Street Bets $3.5B On Investor Services Biz

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Davis Polk-led State Street Corp. said Tuesday it's buying the investor services unit of financial services firm Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., advised by Sullivan & Cromwell, for $3.5 billion. The deal, which State Street said will make it the largest asset servicer in the world, includes the unit's fund administration, global markets and technology services but does not involve BBH's private banking and investment management businesses, according to a joint statement. "The investment servicing industry enjoys strong fundamentals as worldwide growth in financial assets drives industry revenues," State Street chairman and CEO Ron O'Hanley said in the statement. "This combination...

