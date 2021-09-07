Broker Loses Bid To Block 'Unfair' Virtual FINRA Hearing

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Utah federal judge on Tuesday dismissed an attempt by a broker-dealer run by a frequent regulatory critic to prevent the remainder of a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority disciplinary hearing against it from proceeding via Zoom videoconferencing. U.S. District Judge David Barlow did not reach most of the regulator's arguments about why the lawsuit from Alpine Securities Corp., which challenges an order for the hearing to be held virtually rather than in-person in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, should be dismissed. The judge found that he lacks the jurisdiction to hear the dispute at all. There is a detailed statutory scheme...

