Ill. Pot Regulators Will Hold Do-Over For License Lottery

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- Illinois' cannabis regulator has announced that it will hold an additional lottery for adult-use cannabis retail licenses after "administrative errors" hobbled six applicants' entries in the July 29 contest. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation said on Friday that the new lottery would not affect any of the 185 licenses already awarded in three prior lotteries. "From the very beginning, the [Gov. J.B.] Pritzker administration has been committed to a licensing process that is fair, equitable and accessible to all Illinois residents, regardless of what community they call home," said Toi Hutchinson, the governor's adviser on cannabis policy, in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS