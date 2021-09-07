Cincinnati Can't Shake Virus Coverage Suit, Restaurant Says

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Scranton-area restaurant urged a Pennsylvania federal judge Tuesday not to dismiss its pandemic coverage suit, saying it properly alleged physical losses that would qualify it for coverage under its policy with the Cincinnati Casualty Co. The State Street Grill said it was a reasonable interpretation of its policy that coverage for physical loss or damage should not just be limited to physical alteration, but also to the loss of use of its property as a result of government pandemic restrictions. The restaurant boosted its case on the decision of a state court against Cincinnati, finding that a Pennsylvania gym had...

