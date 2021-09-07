Vedder Price Adds Ex-McDermott Private Equity Atty In NY

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Vedder Price PC added a former McDermott Will & Emery LLP attorney with a practice focused on middle-market private equity deals to its finance and transactions practice as a New York-based shareholder, the firm announced. Robert Goldstein joined Vedder Price last week after spending the past five years at McDermott. Goldstein told Law360 on Tuesday that he made the move because of the quality of the firm's transactional practice and financial capabilities, along with its focus on his strain of middle-market work. Goldstein also said that Vedder Price's smaller size gives him more flexibility with his practice and clients, noting that...

