Pot Co. Cresco Hit With OT Suit Over COVID Safety Measures

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A former worker at Cresco Labs has hit the cannabis company with claims under California's Private Attorneys General Act, accusing it of not compensating its workers for their time spent putting on and taking off required personal protective equipment. Plaintiff Kim Taylor Le says that when she worked at Cresco from mid-January to mid-March in California, she had to arrive between five and 10 minutes before her shift so that she had enough time to put on PPE required for safety. Taylor Le and other employees also underwent COVID-19 temperature checks at the start of their shifts, according to the complaint....

