Ex-Pharma HR Head Aims To Revive Japanese Favoritism Suit

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The former human resources director of a Roche affiliate told a New Jersey state appeals court on Tuesday that allegedly conflicting provisions of an arbitration clause dealt a "fatal" blow to the company's efforts to arbitrate his claims that it favored employees who were Japanese nationals and workers of Japanese heritage. During a remote hearing on his appeal of a trial court ruling compelling the arbitration of his claims against Chugai Pharma USA Inc., Gregg Russo's attorney, Lisa Manshel, argued that the clause was ambiguous and thus unenforceable since paragraph 11(a) covers both statutory and contract claims, while paragraph 11(b) was...

