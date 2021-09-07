SpineFrontier Execs Hit With Charges In Kickback Scheme

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A snowballing bribery case against a Massachusetts spinal implant manufacturer resulted in kickback charges against the company and its top executives on Tuesday, alleging that surgeons collected millions of dollars in bribes for using the company's products. The bribery and money laundering charges against SpineFrontier Inc., its chief executive officer Kingsley R. Chin, and its chief financial officer Aditya Humad follow guilty pleas and settlements in separate cases by surgeons and others who admitted to taking kickbacks from the Malden, Massachusetts, company. Prosecutors say Chin, 57, and Humad, 36, designed at SpineFrontier a sham consulting program purportedly to collect technical feedback from...

