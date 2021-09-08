Girardi Saga Shows Why Calif. Attys Don't 'Snitch'

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 11:39 AM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP attorneys posed a curious question during a presentation at a California legal conference in 2019: If the lawyer across the negotiation table is drunk and bragging about double-billing her clients, should you report her to the state bar? The answer, they said, was "arguably no." Unlike every other state and the District of Columbia, California does not require, or even strongly encourage, lawyers to report other lawyers for violations of the Rules of Professional Conduct to state licensing authorities. California has repeatedly rejected an American Bar Association model rule that other states adopted, with some officials dubbing it...

