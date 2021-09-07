Abbott Names Texas Insurance Veteran To Head Department

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a longtime state insurance employee to be the state's insurance commissioner, a position that has been vacant since last September. If Cassie Brown's appointment is approved by the state Senate, her term will run until February 2023, the governor's office announced Tuesday. Most recently, Brown has served in the Texas Department of Insurance since June 2018 as the workers' compensation commissioner, according to a news release. Before that, she was the department's deputy commissioner for regulatory policy and a policy adviser to former Gov. Rick Perry. A graduate of St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas, Brown...

