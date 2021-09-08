Full Fed. Circ. Is Urged To Rehear Car Part Patent Row

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Ingevity Corp. is arguing in a bid for rehearing that the Federal Circuit erred when it used a new line of reasoning to affirm a trade agency's ruling that MAHLE Filter Systems North America Inc. and two affiliates didn't infringe Ingevity's car emission filter systems because the patent was invalid. Ingevity, which owns a patent covering a way to absorb car gasoline vapors before they're released into the atmosphere, urged the full Federal Circuit on Tuesday to grant a panel or en banc rehearing of its claims against MAHLE, which is a former Ingevity customer, and the two Japanese affiliates. Ingevity...

