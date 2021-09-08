Trulieve Settles Hiring Class Action After Cert.

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 2:42 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Trulieve has reached a settlement with a class of employees and applicants who alleged they were fired or had employment offers pulled based on a consumer report, according to court filings that do not disclose the settlement amount. Per a mediation report filed Tuesday, class representative Logan Lyttle and the certified class completely settled their dispute during a mediation conference that day. A settlement notice filed Wednesday indicates the parties will file a joint preliminary motion for settlement approval in the next 60 days. Counsel for Lyttle and the class declined to comment until settlement documents are filed, and...

