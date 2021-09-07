SEC Marketing Rule Keeping Compliance Pros Up At Night

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The implementation of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's so-called marketing rule is the number one worry of investment advisers' compliance officers, according to a new survey of compliance professionals representing 350 investment advisers. The December rule, part of an SEC overhaul to address the evolution of marketing and advertising in the digital era, was one of several top-of-mind topics of compliance professionals that matched up with other recent SEC initiatives, the 2021 Investment Adviser Compliance Testing Survey released on Friday shows. The survey was conducted by the Investment Adviser Association, the ACA Group and Yuter Compliance Consulting. The rule — which applies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS