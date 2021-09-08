NJ Judge Reverses Ruling On Arbitration Over Vague Clause

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge reversed a bankruptcy court's ruling that compelled arbitration between a diving accident victim and a financial services company over certain agreements related to the man's lawsuit over his injury, finding that the arbitration clause within the agreements was too vague. In a 12-page unpublished opinion, Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson ruled that a bankruptcy court got it wrong when it determined that the presence of an attorney acknowledgment contained in the agreements between Douglas Perkins and Advance Funding LLC was sufficient to compel arbitration. The judge continued that the arbitration clause itself was deficient...

