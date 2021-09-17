Fitness Chain Fights GDPR Suit Over Cyberattack

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (September 17, 2021, 11:30 AM BST) -- A fitness chain has defended itself against a privacy lawsuit from a former member after his data was exposed during a cyberattack, saying the stolen information did not rise to the level of private data. Total Fitness Health Clubs Ltd. told the High Court in an Aug. 5 defense, which has just been made public, that it should reject a claim from its former member Karl Fleetwood alleging that the club breached the U.K.'s data privacy legislation when its servers were hacked by cybercriminals. The health club chain said that the information stolen by the hackers — which included Fleetwood's full...

