Dexcom Fights Abbott's Bid To Invalidate Its Diabetes Tech IP

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 14, 2021, 3:51 PM BST) -- Dexcom Inc. has fought back against rival Abbott Laboratories Ltd.'s bid in the High Court to revoke four of its patents for glucose monitoring systems that track blood sugar levels in diabetics, denying their inventions were obvious in light of earlier medical advances. In a Sept. 5 defense filing that has just been made public, Dexcom also raised infringement claims against Abbott, asking the court for an injunction barring the California-based competitor from selling its products in the U.K. The Abbott Laboratories group of companies have been making glucose monitoring systems available in the U.K. that incorporate its patented inventions, Dexcom...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS