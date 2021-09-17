Ex-Jones Day Atty Gets Costs Cut In Doc Destruction Case

By Bonnie Eslinger (September 17, 2021, 7:11 PM BST) -- A former Jones Day lawyer accused by Ocado of having proof of corporate espionage destroyed got a reduction in the amount of legal reimbursement he owed the online grocer after its bid to have him jailed was revived. Raymond McKeeve, while at the venerable law firm, had provided legal advice to Ocado founder Jonathan Faiman in High Court litigation over confidential documents he obtained from another executive as he launched a competing business. An appellate court said in February that Ocado could proceed with action against McKeeve, reversing a lower court decision holding there wasn't enough proof to move forward with...

