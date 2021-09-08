Jones Day, Weil Steer Advent's $1B Insulation Co. Sale

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Florida-based insulation and building materials company TopBuild plans to buy mechanical insulation distributor Distribution International Inc. from private equity firm Advent International, in a $1 billion all-cash deal steered by Jones Day and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP. TopBuild, represented by Jones Day, will fund the purchase with a combination of long-term debt and cash on hand, the company said in an announcement Wednesday. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals. Distribution International, founded in 1986 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, fabricates and distributes insulation products for a range of equipment types,...

