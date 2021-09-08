Willkie, Latham Rep $3B DigitalBridge Real Estate Divestment

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr client DigitalBridge, a real estate investment trust, said Wednesday that it's completing its transition to a focus on digital infrastructure with a $3.2 billion deal shedding non-core assets to a Latham-advised investment group of Highgate Capital Investments and Aurora Health Network. Boca Raton, Florida-based DigitalBridge Group Inc. said the deal for the portfolio of more than 300 facilities such as senior housing, medical office buildings and hospitals includes about $316 million in net value and the assumption of nearly $2.9 billion in debt by Highgate and Aurora. "Having completed our digital transformation in less than two years, this final step...

