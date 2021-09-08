Kirkland-Led Alpine Investors Clinches $2.25B Fund

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Alpine Investors, guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said Thursday it capped its eighth fund at $2.25 billion, surpassing its $1.7 billion target less than four months after the launch date. With its latest fund, called Alpine Investors VIII, the self-described "people-driven" private equity firm expects to continue the strategy it has employed previously, targeting companies with enterprise values up to $500 million in the software and services businesses. It plans to focus on deal types such as control buyouts, corporate carve-outs and transactions that lead to a change in ownership, the firm said. April Smith, Alpine's head of investor relations...

