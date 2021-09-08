Global Payments Nabs Fintech Biz MineralTree For $500M

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Digital payments company Global Payments said Wednesday it was buying automated accounts payable business MineralTree from an investor consortium including Great Hill Partners for $500 million, its second major acquisition in just four months. Atlanta-based Global Payments Inc.'s deal for Waltham, Mass.-headquartered MineralTree from Great Hill Partners, .406 Ventures and Eight Roads Ventures gives it a business used by more than 3,000 companies and financial institutions, according to a statement. "The addition of MineralTree's digitized payables solutions enhances our [business to business] product suite and expands our opportunity set in one of the largest and most underpenetrated markets in software and...

