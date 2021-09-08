Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Skittles Maker Wants IP Suit Against Cannabis Co. Kept Alive

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Wrigley has urged an Illinois federal court to deny a cannabis company's bid to nix a trademark infringement suit over its "Zkittlez" name and marketing strategy, saying the candy and gum giant has sufficiently shown the cannabis company had enough connection to the Prairie State.

Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co. said in an opposition filing on Tuesday that California-based cannabis company Terphogz LLC admitted that it sold its Zkittlez-branded products from the website zkittlez.com and shipped them to Illinois customers. Wrigley argues that case precedent thus supports the Illinois court's specific personal jurisdiction over Terphogz, regardless of the company's argument that Illinois...

