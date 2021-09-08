Real Estate Broker Says NAR Rules Chill Competition

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Realty groups including The National Association of Realtors were hit with a suit by a real estate broker and investor claiming their practices limit transactions to brokers who are on affiliated multiple listing services instead of all licensed brokers in Arizona. In a lawsuit filed in Arizona federal court Tuesday, Grady Hillis alleges that since 2005 the associations have been redacting information from his sales listings when an emailed copy is sent to potential buyers, and that they have adopted rules that do not allow for the disclosure of personal broker or agent information in the public remarks of listings....

