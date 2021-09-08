Fertilizer Producer Can't Upend Lithuanian Gas Rules

Law360, London (September 8, 2021, 5:23 PM BST) -- A European Union court on Wednesday upheld a state aid decision that allowed Lithuania to shift the cost of maintaining natural gas supplies to consumers, despite rejecting a decision by the bloc's competition watchdog to clear an earlier version of the rules. The European Commission did not conduct a sufficiently thorough investigation into whether state aid measures passed by the Baltic nation in 2016 distorted competition among companies that consume natural gas, the European General Court ruled. But the court allowed a 2019 version of the rules that replaced the initial version to go forward despite a challenge brought by a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS