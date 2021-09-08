Ex-NFL Team GC Accused Wilkinson Of 'Trickery'

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Court filings unsealed Wednesday revealed that a suit by the Washington Football Team's former general counsel against litigator Beth Wilkinson accused her of lying to glean details about a confidential settlement during her probe into accusations of sexual harassment in the team's front office. The claims, which Wilkinson has denied, were contained in two dozen documents that hit the public docket after a monthslong redactions fight in a since-dismissed Virginia federal lawsuit. The dispute stemmed from a probe by Wilkinson and her law firm, Wilkinson Stekloff LLP, which ultimately found a culture of sexual harassment among the staff of the D.C....

