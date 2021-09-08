Embattled Credit Suisse Names New Compliance Chief

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 2:28 PM EDT) -- Credit Suisse announced Wednesday it had promoted a new chief compliance officer from its own ranks as the bank cleans house following a pair of scandals. Rafael Lopez Lorenzo, the current global internal audit chief, will take over Oct. 1 as chief compliance officer as the Swiss lender attempts to come back from the implosion of two clients, which cost it billions of dollars, investor lawsuits and regulatory scrutiny. Lopez Lorenzo took a "pivotal" role in the company's internal probe of the scandals, according to a Wednesday press release. Lopez Lorenzo succeeds interim compliance chief Thomas Grotzer, who has held the job...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS