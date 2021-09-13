Orrick Nabs Squire Patton FCPA Expert For White Collar Team

By Rachel Scharf (September 13, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has picked up the former chair of Squire Patton Boggs LLP's white collar practice, attracting the former prosecutor and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act maven with its "laser focus" on increasingly hot areas for government investigations. Joe Walker, who joined last week as a partner in Orrick's Washington, D.C., office, told Law360 in an interview Monday he was enticed by the San Francisco-based firm's unique focus on three sectors: energy and infrastructure, technology and innovation, and finance. As enforcement ramps up in these areas, Walker said, he decided Orrick would be a perfect place to grow his practice....

