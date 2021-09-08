Coinbase May Face SEC Action Over Cryptocurrency Product

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has threatened to sue Coinbase over a planned program to let customers earn interest on their cryptoassets, to the apparent bewilderment of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the country. The now-public company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it had received a Wells notice from the SEC over its recently announced Lend program, which would offer 4% interest on customers' holdings of cryptocurrency pegged to the U.S. dollar, known as stablecoins. The chief legal officer for Coinbase said in a blog post Tuesday night that the company was taken aback by the SEC's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS