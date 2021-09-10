2 Former Top FTC Officials Join Kelley Drye

By Adrian Cruz (September 10, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP added a pair of former Federal Trade Commission officials, including the former director of the agency's consumer protection bureau, to its privacy and advertising practice groups, the firm has announced. Jessica L. Rich joined Kelley Drye as of counsel on Tuesday, and Laura Riposo VanDruff joined the firm as a partner last month. Before joining, Rich was working as an independent consultant and VanDruff worked with AT&T for the past two years as an assistant vice president. Rich told Law360 on Thursday that she chose to join Kelley Drye because of the firm's combination of strength...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS