Cognizant Fights To Keep Law Firm Overbilling Suit Alive

By Justin Wise (September 9, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- IT consulting company Cognizant Technology Solutions has moved to keep alive its suit accusing a small New York law firm of fraudulent billing practices, saying the firm's arguments, including that a contract clause prevents the dispute from being litigated in the Empire State, rest on a "faulty premise." The dispute arises from a $20 million lawsuit Cognizant filed in June alleging that Jeremy Bohrer and his namesake firm overbilled the company in its representation of former chief legal officer Steven Schwartz in several underlying cases related to a foreign bribery scheme. Bohrer has argued, among other things, that an indemnification agreement...

