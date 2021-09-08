Special Master Targeted In Fight Over Fees For Citgo Sale

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The special master overseeing the sale of Citgo's parent company has become embroiled in a dispute over fees that exceed a $2 million cap, marking at least the second time that the retired Skadden partner has raised eyebrows over fees incurred while overseeing a court-ordered sales process. The parties involved in the dispute — including Venezuela, its state-owned oil company PDVSA, ConocoPhillips and Crystallex — have sent letters filed under seal in recent weeks objecting to court-appointed special master Robert B. Pincus' request that a Delaware district court judge allow him to exceed the $2 million fee cap the judge set...

