Duane Morris Nabs Ex-DLA Piper Partner For Philly Office

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- An experienced trial attorney has taken his practice to Duane Morris LLP's Philadelphia office after spending 14 years across the street at DLA Piper, Duane Morris announced Wednesday. John D. Huh has joined Duane Morris as a partner in the firm's trial practice group in Philadelphia. Huh told Law360 he decided to leave his partnership at DLA Piper after Duane Morris reached out and demonstrated its commitment to his top priorities by being, among other things, a client-centric firm with a robust platform built by collaborative lawyers and one that shows a commitment to diversity and inclusion through action. "People make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS