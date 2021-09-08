Fed. Circ. Backs Patent Review Despite Arbitration Agreement

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday refused to take up appeals over whether the Patent Trial and Appeal Board was wrong to institute review on several patents covering semiconductor technology despite an arbitration agreement between the parties. In a five-page precedential order, the majority of a three-judge panel rejected a mandamus petition filed by MaxPower Semiconductor, which argued that the PTAB erred in instituting review on four patents challenged by ROHM Semiconductor USA LLC because the dispute was supposed to be arbitrated under certain agreements the companies had entered into. The majority said that Section 314(d) of the Patent Act, which bars...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS