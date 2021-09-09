Hodgson Russ Partner, Ex-NY Sen. Named To NY Pot Board

By James Nani (September 9, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A partner at Hodgson Russ LLP and a former state Democratic senator have been tapped to serve on New York's Cannabis Control Board, a body that will help create and implement the regulatory framework for the state's cannabis industry. Adam W. Perry was appointed to the board Wednesday by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx. Perry is a partner at Hodgson Russ and the firm's employment litigation practice leader. On Thursday, state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, named former Hudson Valley state Sen. Jen Metzger as the Senate's pick for the board. New York's Senate last week confirmed the nominations of Christopher...

