NextEra Says $222M Fight With Duke Isn't FERC's Problem

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A NextEra Energy Inc. unit has told the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that it doesn't need to get involved in the company's dispute with Duke Energy over transmission project costs, in which it says Duke continues to unreasonably demand $222 million for system upgrades. FERC should dismiss a complaint filed by Duke Energy Corp. and instead order the company to return to the bargaining table to hash out the financial impacts of the North Florida Resiliency Connection transmission project, NextEra's Florida Power & Light Co. said Friday. FPL told the agency Duke's complaint wrongfully attempts to "dress up a dispute over affected...

