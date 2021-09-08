PNC Bank Can't Duck Out Of Check Deposit IP Row

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap has cleared the way for United Services Automobile Association to proceed with its mobile check deposit patent infringement case, saying PNC Bank's attempt to dodge the suit was premature. The ruling from Judge Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas, came down late Tuesday and handily rejected efforts from PNC Bank NA to dodge any of the claims in a patent suit USAA lodged against the Pittsburgh-based banking giant last year. The Texas-based financial services company alleged that a check deposit platform that PNC Bank uses infringed a collection of patents related to USAA's "pioneering" remote check deposit technology,...

