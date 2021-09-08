Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Video Game Maker Ubisoft Wins Fees In Patent Fight

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has determined that video game maker Ubisoft is owed legal fees, after the company successfully defended claims that it infringed a Texas company's patent that covers a system meant to control a virtual reality environment.

U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark said in a Sept. 3 order that Princeton Digital Image Corp. has to fork over reasonable attorney fees that Ubisoft incurred having to litigate its patent lawsuit between Dec. 13, 2017, and Oct. 25, 2019.

The judge said the case started to become "baseless" following the court's claim construction order in December 2017. After that point,...

