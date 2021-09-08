Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Catholic Orgs. Ask 8th Circ. To Keep Trans Health Care Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A group of Catholic organizations on Wednesday asked the Eighth Circuit not to overturn a North Dakota federal court win allowing them to block a government agency's rule requiring them to cover gender transition-related services, refuting the agency's claim the suit was premature.

In their answering brief, the Catholic organizations urged the court to confirm they could challenge the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' implementation of an Affordable Care Act provision mandating that federally funded health care providers perform services the groups say run contrary to their rights under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The groups took aim at...

