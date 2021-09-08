Robinhood CCO On Quest To Build Top-Tier Compliance Unit

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 8:50 PM EDT) -- When Robinhood Financial hired longtime Fidelity compliance leader Norm Ashkenas as its chief compliance officer in August 2020, the company's legal and regulatory woes were headed for a crescendo. Norm Ashkenas There was a class action claiming the popular trading platform boasted a "game-like" interface and negligently locked users out. Massachusetts regulators were mounting their ongoing attempt to ban the platform from the state. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority would soon levy fines of $65 million and $70 million against the company for past violations. But having helped guide financial behemoth Fidelity out of the Great Recession,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS